Case of atypical BSE confirmed on a farm in Cornwall

A single case of atypical Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) has been confirmed on a farm in Cornwall, the government has said.

The animal, which was not intended for the human food chain, died on the farm and was tested as part of a routine control and surveillance regime, Defra explained.

It added that atypical BSE is not contagious and there is no risk to food safety or human health as a result of case.

Great Britain’s overall risk status for BSE remains at 'controlled', Defra confirmed, and the UK’s ability to export beef to other countries has not been affected.

Atypical BSE is distinct from classical BSE, which is linked to infectious feed.

Atypical BSE is a naturally and sporadically occurring non-contagious disease, which is believed to occur in all cattle populations at a very low rate.

Announcing the case on Monday (20 March), Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss said: “A single case of atypical BSE on a farm in Cornwall has been confirmed.

"This is proof that our surveillance system for detecting and containing this type of disease is working.”

The animal was routinely tested under the BSE fallen stock survey and was removed from the farm for disposal.

This animal, as fallen stock, was not destined for the human food chain and posed no risk to the general public.

Dr Darren A Cutts, head of meat hygiene policy at the Food Standards Agency (FSA), reiterated that there is no food safety risk.

"There are strict controls in place to protect consumers from the risk of BSE, including controls on animal feed, and removal of the parts of cattle most likely to carry BSE infectivity.

“Consumers can be reassured that these important protection measures remain in place," Dr Cutts explained.

BSE is a notifiable animal disease, which must be immediately reported to the Defra Rural Services Helpline on 03000 200 301.

In Wales, BSE must be reported by contacting 0300 303 8268, and in Scotland, the local Field Services Office should be notified.

Failure to report BSE is an offence.