Cattle could be screened for bovine TB using new AI eye technology

The new technology aims to detect potential signs of bovine tuberculosis by analysing retinal images of cattle

Cattle could be screened for bovine tuberculosis (bTB) using an AI-powered eye scan, under new technology being developed by Scottish researchers.

The system, developed by University of Edinburgh researcher Michaela Thorne, aims to identify animals requiring further testing without injections during the initial screening process.

The research comes as bovine TB continues to cost the UK more than £130 million annually, according to the project's organisers, placing significant financial and operational pressures on livestock farming.

Known as AI for the Eye, the technology would capture retinal images from live cattle, with artificial intelligence analysing the scans for possible indicators of disease.

Animals flagged by the system could then undergo further veterinary investigation, potentially making large-scale screening quicker and less disruptive.

The project was named runner-up in the KickStart Challenge at the 2026 Converge Awards, securing funding to develop a portable retinal imaging prototype for use on farms.

Ms Thorne said the award would help advance the technology towards testing on live animals.

“The money is going to be used to make the retinal imaging prototype for the cattle, which means we will be able to take the device on farm and image live animals.”

Current bovine TB surveillance includes skin testing, which requires cattle to be handled, injected with tuberculin and examined again several days later.

Researchers hope retinal scanning could eventually provide a quicker initial screening method, helping farmers and veterinary professionals identify animals needing further examination.

However, the technology remains at an early stage, with its effectiveness in detecting potential signs of bovine TB in live cattle yet to be established.

The proposed system is intended to complement existing veterinary tests rather than replace them, providing an additional source of information to support disease monitoring and control.

If successfully developed and validated, the approach could reduce repeated handling of livestock during initial screening while supporting animal welfare.

Adam Kosterka, executive director of Converge, said the project demonstrated the potential for university research to address challenges facing agriculture.

“AI for the Eye is a strong example of university innovation being applied to a problem with very real consequences for farmers, animal welfare and the wider economy.”

The project secured its runner-up position through Converge's KickStart Challenge, which supports early-stage university entrepreneurs developing research-led business ideas.

Other ventures recognised at the awards included University of Strathclyde-based TA Technologies, developing renewable electricity transmission technology, and Edinburgh-based Pleiades Dynamics, which won the inaugural Space Challenge.

The next stage for AI for the Eye will focus on developing a portable retinal imaging prototype for use with live cattle, with researchers hoping it could eventually support faster on-farm bovine TB screening.