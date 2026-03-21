Cattle TB cases fall — but 11,000 animals still culled in a year

New cattle TB cases have fallen across Great Britain, but more than 11,000 animals were still slaughtered last year, underlining the ongoing impact on farm businesses.

Defra figures published on 18 March show there were 567 new herd incidents in the 12 months to December 2025, a 5% decrease compared with the previous year.

At the same time, 11,257 cattle were culled as part of TB control measures, down 13.6% from 13,033 the year before, but still representing a significant loss for affected farms.

The figures come as efforts continue to control the spread of bovine TB across high-risk areas, with the disease remaining a major challenge for the livestock sector.

While the long-term trend in new TB incidents is broadly downward, periodic increases highlight how difficult the disease remains to eradicate.

Despite the fall in new cases, the impact on individual farms remains considerable, with herd breakdowns affecting productivity, movement and long-term planning.

Increased use of high-sensitivity testing, including gamma testing, has led to more infected animals being identified and removed from herds.

Alongside this, stricter interpretation of skin tests and the removal of inconclusive reactors are helping to detect infection earlier and reduce the risk of further spread.

While these measures can lead to higher short-term slaughter numbers, they are intended to reduce infection rates and prevent recurring breakdowns over time.

Defra said the use of additional testing alongside standard methods helps to “identify and address infection more comprehensively”, supporting longer-term disease control.

Monthly slaughter numbers can fluctuate, with peaks expected as testing regimes identify previously undetected cases.

The figures underline the continued challenge of controlling bovine TB, with thousands of cattle still being culled each year as part of efforts to protect herd health and limit the spread of disease.