Cattle trampling case sparks renewed safety warning for farmers

Farmers are being warned about their duty of care after a dog walker was trampled by cattle in a case that led to prosecution by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

The incident occurred in Porthcothan, Cornwall, where cows with calves were grazing in a field crossed by a public footpath. The case has renewed warnings about the risks that can arise when livestock and members of the public share access to farmland.

The farmer involved pleaded guilty to breaching section 3 of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 and was fined £5,260.

Bridget Sanger, a criminal litigation specialist at Clarke Willmott LLP, said the prosecution highlights the importance of prioritising public safety when turning cattle out to grass.

“Farmers have a legal duty to ensure the safety of anyone on their land, including walkers using public rights of way,” she said.

She warned that animal-related incidents remain a serious issue within the sector.

“Each year, animal-related injuries rank among the top five causes of fatalities in the agricultural sector, so it’s vital to take proactive steps to reduce risks.”

The warning comes as many farmers begin turning cattle out to grass during spring, increasing the likelihood of encounters between livestock and walkers.

Sanger advised farmers to carefully assess livestock and field conditions before turnout, particularly where public footpaths cross grazing land.

“Where possible, avoid placing cows with calves in fields accessible to the public, and assess animal temperament before turnout,” she said.

She added that simple precautions can help reduce the likelihood of dangerous encounters between cattle and walkers.

“Clear signage, secure fencing, and alternative routes for walkers can make a real difference in preventing incidents.”

Sanger also urged farmers to consider public safety when planning spring grazing.

“Consider the risk to the public when planning spring turnout,” she said.

“It’s safest to assume that visitors may be children, have limited mobility, or have never encountered cattle before, and plan accordingly.”

She stressed that members of the public are entitled to use public rights of way safely.

“It is important to note that it is your responsibility to keep the public safe and that they are entitled to walk safely across rights of way.”

The Health and Safety Executive has also issued guidance for farmers on managing cattle in fields with public access.

Advice includes avoiding placing cows with calves in fields with footpaths where possible, assessing animal temperament before turnout and using clear signage to warn walkers of livestock.

Farmers are also advised to consider alternative routes for walkers where feasible, use appropriate enclosures such as electric fencing and ensure safe systems are in place when moving cattle.

The guidance also states that beef bulls should not be kept in fields with public footpaths unless accompanied by cows or heifers, while certain breeds should never be placed in fields accessible to the public.

Officials say farmers must also consider additional risks for children, people with limited mobility and those unfamiliar with livestock behaviour.

The HSE says careful planning and clear warnings are essential to prevent further incidents as cattle return to fields this spring.