Cereals offers early bird tickets for free

This year's Cereals event is offering free early bird tickets for farmers and visitors who register before the end of March.

Organisers behind the arable sector event said it wanted to provide farmers with a no-risk way to put the event in the diary.

Cereals will be the first of Comexposium's physical events to be held in Europe this year.

Alli McEntyre, event organiser said: "We know both farmers and exhibitors are eager to get back to it.

"Providing free tickets means visitors can be confident in their decision to register.”

In the run up to the event, attendees can access four preview webinars which will profile a topic covered in each theatre at the event.

“This will give visitors a flavour of what they can expect, whetting appetites for the event itself and getting people thinking about the important issues which will be covered,” she added.

The flagship AHDB theatre will cover numerous topics over the two-days, from ELMS and the Agriculture Bill to climate change and quick fire technical sessions.

In the new Sustainable Solutions theatre, in collaboration with the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs, visitors can get to grips with regenerative farming and how to make it profitable.

“The second day will focus on soil health; from the latest science and research into the microbiome through to cultivations and drainage,” Ms McEntyre added.

Also new to the table is the British Innovation theatre and the Market and Farm Diversification theatre, which explores market challenges and opportunities.

“We will be recording all of the seminars so ticket holders will have access to them after the event; this way, if you don’t make all the sessions, you can catch up afterwards,” she said.

The Cereals event will be held in Lincolnshire on 9-10 June 2021.