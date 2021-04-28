Cereals to go ahead as live event this summer

Cereals, the UK's leading technical event for the arable industry, will be going ahead this summer as a real live face-to-face event, organisers confirm.

Contrary to the rumour mill, the show is happening in real life and farmers can be there in person, according to event organiser Alli McEntyre.

“No online webinars, just real people meeting in the fields of Boothby Graffoe, Lincolnshire. Not a ‘virtual’ link in sight,” she explained.

“You can walk across real grass, eye up actual machines, talk to people directly, attend seminars in person, examine the crop plots - and there’s even a soil pit you can get into.”

There will be 300 exhibitors to visit and the Syngenta Sprays & Sprayers Arena will showcase live demos that farmers can watch in person – from a safe distance.

The Isuzu Driving Course will let farmers drive real vehicles, and the full seminar programme will consist of 100% live speakers, travelling from all over the UK to the actual Cereals site in Lincolnshire. It’s all in the flesh – and naturally Covid secure.

"So you may have forgotten what real events are like, but if you come to Cereals 2021, you will remember and have the best day off farm you’ve had in well over a year," Ms McEntyre said.

The Cereals Event will be held in Lincolnshire on 30 June – 1 July 2021 and will comply with all required Covid-19 measures.