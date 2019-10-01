Chancellor targets rural vote with £5bn broadband pledge

The Chancellor has committed £5bn to improving broadband access in harder-to-reach areas

Sajid Javid has announced new plans to invest £5bn to support the roll-out of full-fibre and 5G in the most remote areas of the country.

Speaking at the Conservative Party's conference before the UK is due to leave the EU later this month, the Chancellor of the Exchequer said he would prepare a comprehensive response, working with the Bank of England.

His infrastructure pledge will also include 14 new local road schemes and a £220 million scheme to transform bus services.

“This government is going to build Britain’s future, and bring in a new infrastructure revolution,” Mr Javid said.







“Infrastructure is the foundation of everything. It’s the new road that connects local communities.

“The bus you need to get to school. And the broadband that helps your small business trade around the world.

“The full benefits of our infrastructure revolution may not be felt for some time. But the work must start here and now.”

Numerous farm bodies have frequently said that an end to the rural and urban digital divide would support rural businesses to create jobs and enable people to access services.

For farmers, an improvement in connectivity would also allow the industry to embrace the technological revolution.

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) welcomed the Chancellor's pledge, saying better connectivity is 'key to unleashing the economic potential of the countryside'.

Tim Breitmeyer, President of CLA, said: “What’s needed now is for the ambitions of this announcement to be matched by detailed and technical work with broadband providers and mobile operators to turn this into a reality.

“We are on the verge of overcoming one of the largest barriers to the rural economy becoming an engine for growth and productivity.”