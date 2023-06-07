Charity rolls out £30k grants to support local agri shows in Scotland

A £30,000 grant providing support for grassroot agricultural shows across Scotland will open again for applications in September after a successful first round.

The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) launched the Local Shows Development Fund earlier this year, to spearhead support for the 2023 show season.

The £30,000 grant aims to help local country and agricultural shows across Scotland recover following significant financial challenges over the past couple of years.

Many businesses and sectors were adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, and agricultural shows were not immune to these effects.

All shows were cancelled in 2020 and only a few were able to make a comeback in 2021.

RHASS's support aims to provide the potential to deliver projects that may have previously felt out of reach, allowing regional shows to make a comeback.

According to the charity, regional shows make a significant contribution to the local economy, as well as promoting Scotland's rich agricultural heritage.

Over 20 applications for the 2023 have been approved for the grant, with Turriff Show using it to install a permanent WiFi connection within its showground.

Stirling Agricultural Show will use the fund to fit pedestrian barriers around the main ring area, and Kirriemuir Show will make improvements to its education marquee.

Other beneficiaries of the grant include Angus Show, Sutherland Show, Border Union Show, Keith Show and Lorn Show, among others.

David Tennant, head of show at RHASS, said regional country shows had faced unprecedented difficulties over the past two years.

"We are delighted to be in a position to support local shows, helping them get back on their feet," he added.

“We know that these events are key for communities, so we encourage everyone to attend their local show as well as marking the Royal Highland Show in the diary.

"We look forward to seeing a successful show season this summer."

The grant will open for applications again this September for the 2024 show season.

Elsewhere in the UK, Northern Irish agri shows received grants totalling over £100,000 as part of a scheme launched to support them following the pandemic.

The Bounce Back Support Scheme was developed by the NI government in 2021 to help rural and farm shows return.