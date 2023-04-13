Charity searches for new trustee to spearhead rural education

A rural charity is on the look out for a new trustee to join its mission of engaging young people with farming and the environment.

The Ernest Cook Trust owns and manages extensive rural landholdings across six counties in the UK and uses its income to fund and deliver learning opportunities.

Young people, families and their communities, particularly from underserved communities, are often the beneficiaries of the charity's work.

Now the charity is looking for an addition to its board of trustees, someone with a finance background, for the paid role.

In particular, the trust, headquartered in Gloucestershire, wants to recruit someone with experience of investment portfolio management.

The deadline for applications is 4 May 2023.

Mary Riall, chair of the board of trustees said: “We want to inspire more young people to achieve better life outcomes as we pursue our vision of a more environmentally engaged society with better connections to nature.”

The newest trustee, Ian Pigott, who joined the board in September last year, said he felt 'very privileged' to be part of the charity.

"To be part of such a unique organisation at a time when society is recognising the huge benefits of outdoor learning is incredibly rewarding," he said.

"I continue to be inspired by the sense of team, drive and commitment of all involved with the Trust.”

The programmes run by the Ernest Cook Trust includes funding the employment of outdoor learning officers, who promote the benefits of getting outdoors to young people.

Under its outdoor essentials scheme, grants are given to schools across the UK, to fund activities and equipment to get children learning outdoors.

In 2021, the Trust bought Low Beckside Farm, in Cumbria, rescuing it from threat of closure as a centre for teaching agricultural students.

Partnerships have been formed with local colleges, and a farming apprenticeship scheme has recently been launched, which will be based at the farm.