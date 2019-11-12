Charity to fast-track payments to flood-stricken farmers

A major farming charity is to release emergency funds to flood affected farmers following a sustained period of wet weather.

For the second time in the space of a month, the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI) will fast-track grants to those who need it the most.

Last month, the charity released emergency grants of £3,000 to those farmers affected by the recent closure of Tomlinson's Dairies.

Its Crisis Fund has so far helped fifteen families affected by the administration, with applications still coming in.







Now, it will offer payments to those affected by the latest flooding which has put a strain on many rural communities, particularly in the North of England and Midlands.

As of Tuesday morning, (12 November), there are currently five severe flood warnings across the UK – all associated with the River Don – as well as 38 flood warnings and 91 flood alerts.

Alicia Chivers, CEO of the charity, said: “We are working closely with other farming organisations to make help available quickly to people who need it.

“By simplifying our criteria and application process, we will fast-track assistance to farmers affected by the latest floods.

“Having provided over £25,000 in emergency grants due to the flooding in Yorkshire, we know how devastating the impact of extreme weather can be for farmers.”

To apply for assistance, call RABI's confidential Freephone Helpline 0808 281 9490.