Emergency grants for farmers affected by Tomlinsons' closure

A farming charity has released emergency grants of £3,000 to those farmers affected by the recent closure of Tomlinson's Dairies.

Around seventy producers are reportedly affected by the closure of the Wrexham-based milk processor, which is now in administration.

The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI) has now released monies from its crisis fund to provide grants to those farmers.

RABI chairman Malcolm Thomas said the charity is putting emergency measures in place at this 'difficult time'.

“It’s a proactive move on our part to make immediate, short-term support readily available.

“The news that Tomlinson’s has gone into administration came out of the blue for many farmers, leaving some without payments for milk supplies and having to find alternative milk processors to supply to,” he said.

Tomlinson’s Dairies is based in Wrexham, but also has operations in Cheshire and Shropshire.

Mike Denny and Peter Dickens of PwC were appointed joint administrators to the business by the High Court on 14 October.

To claim an emergency grant, dairy farmers should call RABI's Freephone Helpline number 0808 281 9490.