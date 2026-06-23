Check RPA records now or risk SFI26 delays, farmers told

Farmers risk SFI26 delays if their Rural Payments Agency records are out of date when the first application window opens on 30 June.

Strutt & Parker warned that outdated maps, incorrect land use records or missing parcels could delay applications at a time when the scheme budget is expected to come under pressure.

The advice applies to farmers planning to apply for the Sustainable Farming Incentive 2026 scheme, including those looking to submit an application in September 2026.

The scheme is expected to operate on a first-come, first-served basis, making early checks important for businesses hoping to secure an agreement.

Farmers can now review near-final rules and actions for this year’s SFI offer, after Defra published scheme information on GOV.UK ahead of the first application window.

The first window will initially be available to small farms and farms without an existing Environmental Land Management revenue agreement.

A second application window is due to open in September 2026 for all farmers and land managers.

Paul Dennison, farm consultant at Strutt & Parker, said avoidable administration issues could hold up applications.

“With SFI26 operating on a first-come, first-served basis, it’s important farmers don’t get held up by avoidable admin issues,” he said.

“I’d strongly advise checking RPA records and maps now and correcting anything that doesn’t look right. Sorting issues early could make the difference between getting an agreement in place and missing out.”

Mr Dennison said common problems include digital maps showing incorrect land cover or land use for individual parcels.

In some cases, maps may not show all the land parcels a farmer wants to include in the scheme.

If the land use does not match the option being applied for, the system may block the application.

Mr Dennison said these were checks many farmers previously carried out as part of their annual Basic Payment Scheme claim.

However, with BPS now gone, that routine has disappeared for many businesses.

Farmers who have not updated their details for other reasons may find their RPA records and maps are out of date.

“These are issues which tend to need fixing to avoid delays when it comes to submitting an SFI26 application,” Mr Dennison said.

“If a land parcel is incorrectly recorded as permanent grassland and you want to apply for an arable option, then the system will not allow it.”

He said land incorrectly shown as temporary grass would also need its land use updating if a farmer wanted to apply for the no insecticides on arable crops action, known as IPM4.

“It is therefore crucial to amend the land cover and land use, so it correctly reflects the situation on the ground,” Mr Dennison said.

Requests to add land or make changes to maps can be submitted online or by using an RLE1 form.

Farmers are also being advised to check that the contact email address held by the RPA is correct.

Those using an agent should ensure the right permissions are in place so the agent can resolve outstanding errors and submit an application on their behalf.

Strutt & Parker said early checks could help farmers avoid last-minute problems once applications open.