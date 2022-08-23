Cheffins set for bumper monthly sale as second-hand market booms

Cheffins will host a bumper machinery sale next month as the second-hand agricultural machinery market continues to thrive.

The September sale is set to be one of the largest of 2022, with already over 2,000 lots of agricultural and plant machinery consigned for sale.

The East Anglian-based auctioneer said the second-hand machinery market had 'boomed throughout 2022'.

Recent figures from the Agricultural Engineers’ Association (AEA) have shown that new tractor sales were down by 4.7% in July, in comparison to 2021.

Ongoing supply chain issues, with longer wait times for the delivery of new machinery, has meant that more dealers and farmers are looking to second hand sales to replenish stocks.

Highlights of the Cambridge Machinery Sale in September include a 2020 JCB 8026 CTS digger; a selection of John Deere 6215R’s and a 2018 Massey Ferguson 7718S tractor.

Also consigned is a Houseman self-propelled 18m sprayer which has come directly from a local farm and a John Deere 1177 Hydro 4 combine harvester which is straight from an end user.

Joe Page, director at Cheffins said: “The September sale sees a large catalogue, with a quantity of lots consigned directly from local farms.

"This is set to be one of our largest monthly sales this year, and we are set to see a number of farmers and trade buyers online and onsite throughout the day.

"There is a strong entry of both agricultural and plant machinery, and we also expect the overseas buyers to be out in force, looking for machines prime for export.”

The bumper machinery sale, hosted at the firm’s sale ground at Sutton, near Ely, will be held on 5 September.