Chemist-turned-farmer wins inaugural Calf Rearer of Year

A Cornish chemist-turned-farmer has been presented with the inaugural Calf Rearer of the Year award at this year’s National Youngstock Conference, held in Devon.

The award recognises calf rearers for their dedication to the application of best practice in the rearing of dairy and beef calves.

Responsible for the management of calves at Raftra Farm in St Levan, Andrea Semmens has turned around the family farm’s calf rearing protocols in just two years.

She joined her husband and his family to farm, full-time, after a successful career as an analytical chemist.

Upon taking up the position of head calf rearer, she became responsible for the 65-70 heifers retained as replacements each year from the 225-head Holstein Friesian her.

She also took over the beef calves produced from dairy stock served to British Blue or run with a Hereford bull.

She could see that the farm had hurdles to overcome; knowledge, protocols and communication were very limited, which was not only evident in the order of priority but also outcomes like mortality.

Working with vets, she identified key priorities for improvements and was quick to address not only the most pressing issues, but also the wider team challenges.

Mrs Semmens’ entry stood out from the rest for a myriad of reasons, and the judges were unanimous in their decision to award her with this year’s prize.

Collectively, they were impressed by her ‘roots up’ approach to reviewing processes on her farm; involving veterinary and nutritional expertise, implementing clear and measurable actions, seeking out funding to support the upgrade and improvement of facilities, as well as her exploration of public engagement.

One of four judges, Jessica Yeomans, senior technical youngstock specialist at Wynnstay, which sponsored the award, remarked on the turnaround Mrs Semmens had achieved in a short space of time.

She said: “Mrs Semmens has shown remarkable dedication to improving a unit that was underperforming – including changing farm attitudes towards the priority of youngstock.

“Improvements to colostrum management, hygiene, feeding, housing and team communication have all contributed to a reduction in mortality, the prevention of scour, and measurable, manageable protocols that are valued by everyone on the farm.”

Receiving the award, Mrs Semmens said: “I am shocked because you don’t expect to be nominated, let alone win. A lot has been achieved in a short space of time.

“It feels great to win, I’m really proud of what has been achieved and to be here speaking to other farmers, who are doing a brilliant job themselves.

"There will be lots to take home from the conference and to share with the team – including this award.”