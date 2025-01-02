Children deliver letters to PM about 'family farm tax' impact

A group of children have delivered letters directly to the prime minister about the impact that the so-called 'family farm tax' will have on the industry.

Just before Christmas, campaigners at Save British Farming appealed to children to write a letter to Sir Keir Starmer over the controversial measure.

The industry pressure group said the inheritance tax proposals unveiled in the autumn budget would be 'disastrous' for British agriculture.

A 20% inheritance tax for agricultural assets over £1 million will roll out from April 2026, a move which triggered numerous protests and rallies across the UK.

As part of the Christmas appeal, the children of farmers were asked to write a letter to Sir Keir Starmer - and Santa - about 'their wishes for British farming in the new year'.

The letters were handed directly to Number 10 Downing Street at 12:30pm on Thursday (2 January).

Simon Broad, a Kent farmer who thought up of this concept said: “After taking part in the recent tractor protests, I wanted to come up with a way of involving the children as my son is very passionate about the cause.

"But as he’s only aged 10, he obviously couldn’t join me in tractor and we are fighting for their future in the industry as much, if not more than, our own.”

Save British Farming recently organised a London tractor rally, dubbed 'RIP British Farming', which took place in December.

Liz Webster, founder of the campaign group, called on the government to listen to farming families and do a u-turn on the farm tax.

She said: "Farms are central to Britain’s rich history and identify, every farming family knows the pivotal role farms play in our country.

"It is devastating that our children are suffering with anxiety and insecurity since Rachel Reeves’s budget and their future.

It comes as a new UK-wide day of action will take place on 25 January as part of the farming industry's next steps in stopping the government's inheritance tax proposals.

Towns across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will see farmers rallying against the changes.