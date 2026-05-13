Chris Packham challenge fails to halt AHDB red meat campaign

AHDB has vowed to press ahead with its Let’s Eat Balanced campaign after largely defeating an advertising complaint brought by TV presenter and environmental campaigner Chris Packham.

The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board confirmed the campaign promoting red meat and dairy as part of a healthy balanced diet will return this autumn following a 14-month investigation by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA).

The complaint centred on a range of adverts, including national television campaigns, with critics arguing the messaging risked understating the environmental impact of livestock production.

However, the ASA upheld only one element of the complaint, relating to a technical footnote in two newspaper adverts comparing the carbon footprint of UK beef and dairy production with global averages.

The watchdog found the adverts failed to make sufficiently clear that the emissions data covered production from “cradle to retail”, rather than the full environmental lifecycle through to disposal.

Despite the ruling, AHDB insisted the campaign’s core messaging was supported by strong scientific evidence.

AHDB Director of Communications and Market Development Will Jackson said the campaign had achieved its aim of providing “clear, factual, evidence-led information about British food, nutrition and farming standards”.

He said independent consumer research commissioned during the investigation found most respondents understood the adverts referred specifically to emissions linked to production from farm to retail.

Mr Jackson said the findings supported AHDB’s belief that consumers had not been misled by the adverts in question.

AHDB, a statutory levy board sponsored by Defra, said it had worked “constructively and transparently” with the ASA throughout the investigation and had submitted extensive scientific evidence in support of its claims.

Mr Jackson said the ruling showed the campaign’s “core claims were robust and therefore upheld”.

“We have a responsibility to provide the public and policymakers with clear, factual, independent information about British food,” he said.

He added that British beef, lamb and dairy production had been “represented responsibly and fairly” throughout the campaign.

Addressing Mr Packham directly, Mr Jackson said the broadcaster could be “reassured by this ruling that the information we share with consumers is supported by sound science”.

AHDB said the campaign promotes balanced diets using the Government’s Eatwell Guide as its foundation and aims to highlight the role lean red meat and dairy can play alongside plant-rich foods.

“The campaign is about nutrition, provenance and farming standards – not environmental superiority,” Mr Jackson added.

Industry groups also welcomed the outcome of the investigation.

Tony Goodger, Head of Communications at the Association of Independent Meat Suppliers (AIMS), said the ruling demonstrated that “strong evidence based messages in respect to balanced diets have a firm place within the national diet and environment conversation”.

He criticised challenges from what he described as “self-appointed ‘celebrity’ environmental commentators”.

Mr Goodger said AIMS, which represents the majority of red meat processor levy payers, had “always supported” the campaign and looked forward to continuing to do so.

The ruling is likely to reignite debate over how the environmental impact of meat and dairy production is communicated to consumers.