Claas unveils second generation Lexion 6000 and 5000 straw-walkers

A total of seven new models are available in the range, comprising four 6-walker Lexion 6000 versions and three 5-walker 5000 models

Claas has introduced a new second generation Lexion 6000 and 5000 range of straw-walkers combine harvesters.

The machinery firm said the introduction of new features are all designed to provide an increase in output and efficiency.

Central to the new Lexion 6000/5000 range of combines is the new Aps Synflow Walker threshing system.

It features a 755mm diameter threshing drum, fitted with 10 rasp bars, which is 26% larger than the 600mm drum on the Lexion 600 range.







Behind this is the new 600mm-diameter separator drum that provides additional gentle separation of grain from the straw.

This compares to five models in the previous 600 range, of which three were six-walker and two were five-walker.

Topping the range is the new Lexion 6900 which, with a power output of 507hp and maximum grain tank capacity of 13,500 litres, further extends the overlap between Lexion straw-walker and Hybrid models.

In addition to the new threshing system, the 6000/5000 also features the Jetstream cleaning system on all models.

Tank capacities and unloading volumes have also been increased, while new engines provide more power and the introduction of Dynamic Power.

In the cab, the operator benefits from the latest touchscreen CEBIS terminal and the option of advanced automated operator assistance systems.