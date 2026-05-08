Clarkson expands Diddly Squat brand with major Ocado partnership

Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm Shop is heading into online grocery aisles nationwide through a new partnership with Ocado aimed at supporting the future of British farming.

Shoppers across the UK will now be able to buy products from the Cotswolds-based farm online, with part of the proceeds helping fund opportunities for young people entering agriculture.

Under the partnership, Ocado and Diddly Squat Farm Shop will each donate 5p for every item sold to The Ernest Cook Trust, a charity supporting young people pursuing careers in farming and the countryside sector.

The move comes as Clarkson and the Diddly Squat team continue their ‘For Farms’ Sake’ campaign, launched to highlight the growing pressures facing British farmers and champion home-grown produce.

Diddly Squat Farm Shop, which opened in 2020 and features in the hit Prime Video series Clarkson’s Farm, recently unveiled a refreshed brand identity featuring a new cockerel logo replacing its previous tractor design.

The business said its ethos remains centred on selling produce either grown on the farm or sourced from local farmers who “really, really care”.

In announcing the rebrand, the team said: “It’s no cock-and-bull story, we’ve got a fresh look to celebrate the best of British farming with our iconic Diddly Squat cockerel.”

Clarkson’s Farm has become one of the UK’s most recognisable programmes focused on modern farming and rural life, helping bring agricultural issues to a wider audience.

Ocado said the partnership would allow customers to access some of Diddly Squat’s most popular products without travelling to the farm shop itself.

“If you can’t venture to the Cotswolds to get your hands on the good stuff, you can now shop some of Diddly Squat Farm’s most popular products on the Ocado aisles,” a spokesperson said.

The online range includes fudge, hand-cooked crisps, mustard and the farm shop’s chocolate-covered honeycomb treats known as “Little Turds”.

Clarkson also described the farm’s British Beer Mustard as “as close to heaven as it gets” when served with a cold sausage.

Ocado said the partnership reflected a shared commitment to supporting the long-term future of UK agriculture.

“This initiative is our shared commitment, helping ensure the future of British farming stays bright — even when the weather isn’t,” the spokesperson added.

The announcement comes ahead of the return of Clarkson’s Farm, with the latest series set to launch on Prime Video on 3 June.

The partnership marks another expansion for the Diddly Squat brand as Clarkson continues using the series and farm business to spotlight the challenges facing British farmers.