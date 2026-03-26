Clarkson launches 'For Farms' Sake' campaign as UK farmers face crisis

Jeremy Clarkson and Lisa Hogan have launched a bold new push to champion British farming, unveiling a major Diddly Squat Farm Shop rebrand as mounting pressures push many farmers to the brink.

More than half of UK farmers have considered leaving the industry in the past year, according to a 2025 Farmdex report, with most expecting family-run farms to decline sharply.

It is against this backdrop that the Cotswolds business has introduced a new identity built around a simple message: British farming should be celebrated.

What began as a modest farm shop in a muddy layby has since drawn crowds from across the country, evolving into one of Britain’s most recognisable food brands, fuelled in part by the success of Clarkson’s Farm.

The relaunch centres on the slogan ‘For Farms’ Sake’, designed to highlight the people behind food production and the realities of life on farm. From now on, every product will carry the message: “Buying this helps farmers farm.”

A new cockerel logo — pitchfork in hand — has been introduced as a mark of food that supports farmers and promotes fair returns, reinforcing the brand’s no-nonsense tone.

The shop itself has also been revamped and reopened on 25 March, retaining its familiar character while introducing updated fittings and a more seasonal feel.

The timing is deliberate. UK agriculture, which covers around 69% of the country’s land and employs roughly 460,000 people, continues to face rising costs, tight margins and structural uncertainty. Despite its role in feeding the nation and shaping rural landscapes, the sector often struggles for recognition.

The Amazon series following Clarkson and Hogan has brought those challenges into sharp focus, highlighting everything from unpredictable weather to red tape, while helping reconnect audiences with where their food comes from.

The farm shop has steadily expanded its range to include milk, honey, condiments and preserves, many sourced directly from the farm or nearby Cotswolds producers.

Lisa Hogan said the aim is to reconnect people with farming through everyday purchases.

“At Diddly Squat Farm we grow and source ingredients to support British farming, and we want people to feel the joy of the farm the moment they pick something up,” she said, adding that the team is eager to welcome visitors back.

Clarkson was characteristically direct in his assessment of the food system.

“Nothing winds me up quite like food that has nothing to do with the people who actually grew it. Our food does,” he said. “You pick up a jar of mustard. You help a British farmer. That’s it.”

Further product launches are planned later this year as the business continues to expand its offering and strengthen its focus on supporting producers.