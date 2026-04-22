Clarkson's Farm season five set for June release amid industry turmoil

Clarkson’s Farm will return this summer, with the new series set to tackle fresh challenges at Diddly Squat against a backdrop of growing pressure on UK agriculture.

Prime Video has confirmed the fifth series will launch on Wednesday 3 June, with the first four episodes released on the same day. Two further episodes will follow on 10 June, with the final instalments available from 17 June.

The new series comes as farmers continue to grapple with policy changes and economic strain, with producers revealing that Jeremy Clarkson is forced to consider major changes to keep the farm running.

As Diddly Squat looks to adopt new technology, the series will also follow Kaleb Cooper’s first trip abroad — while highlighting the ongoing realities facing the sector.

The announcement coincides with preparations for a major industry event at the farm.

The hit farming series continues to highlight life on a modern UK farm (Photo: Prime Video)

More than 25,000 farmers and over 650 exhibitors are expected to attend Cereals 2026, which will be hosted at Diddly Squat on 10 and 11 June.

Mr Clarkson said the event was an opportunity to address the challenges facing agriculture.

“Farmers are facing so many issues at the moment, and hosting Cereals was our chance to do something positive for the industry and showcase some practical advice and ideas for food producers,” he said.

“We hope to shine a spotlight on farming in the UK and educate people about the challenges farmers face.”

He added: “Cereals is an opportunity for us to come together and find the solutions we all need. We’re really looking forward to welcoming farmers from across the UK.”

Organisers said the event is aimed at industry professionals, with registrations subject to an approval process.

The latest series continues to highlight both the opportunities and pressures within British farming, combining entertainment with a closer look at the issues shaping the industry.