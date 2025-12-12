Clarkson says 'actively anti-farming' government is crushing farmer confidence

Jeremy Clarkson has accused the government of being “actively anti-farming” as he warned of a growing crisis of confidence across the agricultural sector and urged farmers to use next year’s Cereals Event as a moment to unite and push back.

Speaking during a recent episode of the Cereals Podcast, recorded ahead of the event’s move to his Diddly Squat Farm in June 2026, Clarkson said the pressure on farmers had reached breaking point but insisted he would not walk away from farming despite the difficulties facing the industry.

“It’s absolute hell now for farmers, we have an actively anti-farming government who are making things extremely tricky for us all,” he said. “I’m genuinely really cross as there’s no-one in government who understands farming.”

The Cereals Event, which will take place on 10 and 11 June, is expected to attract around 25,000 farmers, contractors and agronomists alongside more than 550 exhibitors.

Clarkson said the gathering came at a pivotal moment for the sector, arguing that policy uncertainty and rising costs had eroded farmers’ confidence to invest or plan for the future.

“We have got to get together and do something about this government,” he said. “This is why I’m looking forward to Cereals as we’ll be able to share ideas. To have an event like Cereals where we can come together and chat is crucial.”

Charlie Ireland, who joined Clarkson on the podcast, said the lack of confidence extended beyond agriculture and was affecting businesses more broadly. He said the ability to make proactive decisions had been undermined by uncertainty, but argued that bringing people together could help reverse that trend.

“I believe Cereals will be a chance to pump a bit of life and fun into the sector,” Ireland said, adding that collaboration between farmers was becoming increasingly important as risk levels rose.

Clarkson also reflected on the challenges faced at Diddly Squat Farm, citing increasingly volatile weather and inconsistent harvests. “The last five years have just been nuts, we’ve gone from one extreme to the other with the weather,” he said, noting that the farm’s only good harvest in recent years came during the one season when filming was paused.

Beyond economics and policy, Clarkson said he hoped the event would help address the isolation many farmers feel. He described farming as a solitary and stressful profession, particularly for those facing losses while trying to plan another season without certainty over returns or support.

While acknowledging that he could step away from the industry if he chose, Clarkson said he remained committed. “I’m very lucky as I’m surrounded by people all day and, realistically, I could just walk away,” he said. “But, I will not walk away.”

The government has previously said its agricultural policies are intended to balance food production with environmental sustainability and long-term resilience, though critics argue the approach has left many farm businesses under strain.

The 2026 Cereals Event will include a programme focused on agronomy, crop protection, regenerative agriculture, livestock and young farmers, alongside live demonstrations and networking opportunities. Organisers say the aim is to provide a practical forum for sharing ideas and rebuilding confidence within the industry.

They hope the event will offer farmers more than a showcase, serving instead as a space to reconnect, collaborate and shape a collective response to the challenges facing UK agriculture.