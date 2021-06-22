Clarkson 'truly sorry' for heavy traffic amid new farming series

Jeremy Clarkson has issued an apology on Twitter after an increase in traffic to his farm shop following the release of his new TV series.

The presenter, famed for his work on Top Gear and The Grand Tour, said on social media that he was 'truly sorry' for Chadlington's heavy increase in traffic.

It follows the release of his popular new series 'Clarkson's Farm', which first aired on 11 June on Amazon Prime.

The show follows Clarkson through his first year of farming as he contends with the day to day challenges on his 1,000-acre Oxfordshire farm.

Speaking to FarmingUK before the show first aired, Clarkson explained that he wanted to present British farming in a different light.

But due to the show's popularity, he has now apologised to local residents for the increase in traffic around his farm shop, which features heavily in the programme.

He said: “People of Chadlington. I’m truly sorry about the traffic around our farm shop last weekend.

"We are doing everything we can to improve the situation.”

The resulting traffic following the release of Clarkson's Farm had even triggered a statement by Thames Valley Police.

The force told the Metro: “Officers received reports yesterday in relation to congestion on the roads.

“Officers attend the scene, but no crime had been committed. Our neighbourhood team for the area is aware of the situation."