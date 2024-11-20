Clarkson urges Labour to 'back down' over farm tax changes

Jeremy Clarkson has urged the government to 'back down' over changes to farm inheritance tax made in the recent budget.

Mr Clarkson, who attended Tuesday's (19 November) mass rally in London, warned that farmers were 'in a fog of despair' over the proposals.

Thousands of farmers gathered in Westminster to display their concern with changes to agricultural property relief (APR) made in the autumn budget.

From April 2026, farms worth more than £1 million will incur a 20% inheritance tax charge, sparking fears over the future of Britain's family farms.

Mr Clarkson made a speech at the rally, along with other celebrities and leading industry figures, 'begging' the new Labour government to reconsider.

“For the sake of everybody here, and for the farmers stuck at home today paralysed by a fog of despair over what’s been forced upon them, I beg of the government to be big, to accept that this was rushed through, it wasn’t thought out and it’s a mistake."

When asked by Sky News what his message was for the government, Mr Clarkson simply said: “Please, back down”.

“If you make a mistake, we all do, and they have, be big enough to say, ‘we made a mistake here,’ and then back down," he told the broadcaster.

"I’m here to support the farmers. It’s that simple, because they need all the help they can get really, even from me.”