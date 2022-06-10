Classifying glyphosate as carcinogen 'not justified', EU agency says

The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) has again concluded that classifying the weedkiller glyphosate as a carcinogen is 'not justified'.

The EU body found that the available scientific evidence did not meet the criteria to classify glyphosate for "specific target organ toxicity, or as a carcinogenic, mutagenic or reprotoxic substance".

However, the ECHA agreed to keep the weedkiller's current classification as causing "serious eye damage and being toxic to aquatic life".

The agency said it had assessed glyphosate’s hazardous properties against criteria in the Classification, Labelling and Packaging (CLP) Regulation.

It added an extensive volume of scientific data and hundreds of comments were received during consultations when forming the new opinion.

The new conclusion is consistent with the proposal of four EU member states currently assessing glyphosate: Sweden, France, Hungary and The Netherlands, as well as with the ECHA's 2017 opinion.

The new opinion will be published on ECHA’s website and sent to the European Commission and European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) by mid-August.

EFSA will carry out its risk assessment of glyphosate, with this expected to be ready in July 2023.

The Commission will then put forward a renewal report and a draft regulation to EU member states on whether the approval of glyphosate can be renewed or not.