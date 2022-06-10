Clay shoot raises over £23,000 for farming charity RABI

Over £23,000 has been raised for farming charity RABI after 160 rural property experts took part in a clay shoot on the Warwickshire-Northamptonshire border.

Midlands-based Newton LDP hosted its first ever ‘Newton Cup’ clay shoot, where the property professionals took part in a charity shoot on Shuckburgh Estate.

The event also included a dinner, auction and raffle with all profits from the day being donated to the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI).

It was the first held as part of a new partnership between Newton LDP and the charity to help support the farming community.

Richard Foxon, managing director at Newton LDP said: “This was a fantastic day and I really want to say thank you to all of our generous sponsors and those who took part and helped ensure this was a huge success.

“I was born into a farming family myself and have spent much of my career working in and with rural communities, so understand the challenges that are faced by an industry that is so important to the UK economy."

He added: “Farmers can be extremely resilient but also need help to create healthy farming communities, which is why the support provided from RABI is essential.”

The funds raised will help support RABI’s work in providing financial support, guidance and practical care to farmers, farmworkers, partners and dependants.

Money will also help go towards two new counselling and mental health training services, launched in response to a survey which found a third of the farming community are probably or possibly depressed.

And over half of women in the sector (58%) said they experienced mild, moderate or severe anxiety.

Suzy Deeley, RABI head of partnerships, said: “The support that we receive from companies such as Newton LDP enables us to continue to provide our services to the farming community throughout England and Wales.

"We’re really thankful to them and all of the fundraisers who took part.”