Climate change: Young farmers to plant 9,000 trees

Young Farmers’ Clubs are planting more than 9,000 trees over the next two months in their bid to support the environment and combat the damaging effects of climate change

Young farmers in England and Wales are planting more than 9,000 trees to help combat climate change.

Young farmers between the ages of 10 to 26 will plant the trees over the course of the next two months.

Sixty Young Farmers' Clubs (YFC) will be involved overall, planting trees supplied by The Woodland Trust.

The project is part of a national YFC initiative called #ProtectYourFuture, launched by young farmers earlier in the year.







They chose to plant trees to make a positive impact on the environment for the next generation.

The campaign was launched by National Federation of Young Farmers' Clubs (NFYFC) earlier in the year and supports the government’s Year of Green Action.

NFYFC’s Chairman Katie Hall will be planting 735 sapling trees in Gloucestershire on Saturday 16 November with support from local YFC members.

Ms Hall said: “This year YFCs have been focusing on ways to improve the environment through our Protect Your Future campaign and it’s great to see so many of our members making a positive impact on their local environment.

“The trees are a real symbol of hope for the next generation.”

Trees play a pivotal role in the fight against climate change, cleaning the air, storing carbon and producing oxygen.

It follows news of a Welsh sheep farmer who planted 50,000 trees on his farm to provide a new income stream while helping the environment.