Clock ticking for bird flu cover as September deadline looms

Poultry farmers have just weeks left to secure rare avian influenza insurance, as NFU Mutual warns its books will close at the beginning of next month.

Producers are being urged to act quickly as the rural insurer's avian insurance cover will once again shut to new applicants, on 1 September.

Earlier this year, following collaboration with the NFU, NFU Mutual temporarily reopened its AI insurance offering to new customers.

This move came after growing concerns that poultry businesses faced the peak risk season without any form of cover.

As one of the very few insurers still providing AI policies in the UK, NFU Mutual’s decision offers a crucial — but limited — opportunity for farms to protect themselves against outbreaks.

Adam Williams, NFU Mutual’s animal disease portfolio manager, explained: “To maintain the sustainability and viability of our AI insurance offering, NFU Mutual reopened general new business outside our scheme for the first time in three years last April.

“The book has since reopened for 2025 and is scheduled to close again on 1 September 2025, ahead of the high-risk period – subject to outbreak developments.”

Producers interested in securing cover are encouraged to contact their local NFU Mutual agency as soon as possible.

It comes amid a notable surge in bird flu cases across the UK this summer, with several outbreaks reported in commercial and wild bird populations.

Just this weekend, two outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza were confirmed in Devon, with further suspected cases under investigation in Wales and Suffolk.

NFU Poultry Board chair James Mottershead highlighted the urgency, warning that the UK was entering a critical period for poultry producers.

"As the risk of avian influenza ramps up, then so does the vital need to ensure adequate insurance cover and protection," he said.

“Any producers who are affected can contact NFU CallFirst for advice and support.”