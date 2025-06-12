Closure of Scotbeef's Aberdeenshire abattoir sees 90 redundancies

Nearly 90 workers have lost their jobs after a major Aberdeenshire abattoir suddenly shut its doors amid mounting industry pressures.

The Scotbeef abattoir in Inverurie ceased operations on Wednesday (11 June) after an internal review concluded that shutting the facility was necessary to safeguard the long-term future of the wider business.

A company spokesperson confirmed that a redundancy process is now under way and pledged that all affected employees will be supported during the transition.

Its closure adds to a growing trend across the UK, where the number of operational abattoirs has been steadily declining.

According to industry reports, more than a third of small abattoirs have closed in the past two decades, squeezed by rising costs, labour shortages and tightening regulations.

Farmers and campaigners have warned that the loss of local processing capacity threatens animal welfare, increases transport times, and undermines rural economies already under strain.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Scotbeef Inverurie said: "Despite our best efforts to address the sustained challenges within the UK meat and beef industry over the past 18 months, we have unfortunately taken the difficult decision to close our Inverurie site.

"Decisions such as these are never easy, and we understand that there will be a significant impact on our staff, many of whom have shown loyalty and commitment to the business over many years."

Local MP for Gordon and Buchan, Harriet Cross, expressed concern over the closure, highlighting both the human and industry-wide implications.

“This closure is deeply concerning and is a blow to livestock farmers across the North East,” she said.

"Across the country, [abattoirs] are being driven out of business at an alarming rate by rising costs, regulatory pressures and a drop in livestock numbers.

“There is also an immediate human impact of all this, and my thoughts go out to the employees at Inverurie whose jobs are at risk.

“If both of Scotland’s governments are serious about sustainability, rural jobs, and animal welfare, then more support needs to be given to abattoirs."