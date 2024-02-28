Co-op moves all fresh chicken to higher welfare standard

Retailer Co-op has today announced it will switch all of the fresh chicken it sells to a higher welfare standard.

Broiler chickens will be bred with a lower stocking density, giving the birds 20% more space, the Co-op said on Wednesday (28 February)

They will now be bred to a maximum stocking density of 30kg/m2, which is the accepted higher welfare criteria.

This is reduced from the previous specification of 38kg/m2 following a multi-million pound investment by the convenience retailer.

It confirmed that the retail price would not increase as result of the welfare change.

Initially announced at its AGM in May 2023, the Co-op had planned to launch the lower stocking density birds by the end of 2024.

But by working with chicken supplier 2 Sisters Food Group, the product is being launched now across all 2,400 stores.

This is phase one of the launch, the Co-op said, with phase two, including all chicken used in ‘added value’ poultry products, to soon move to higher welfare.

Sinead Bell, Co-op commercial director said: “Animal welfare is extremely important to us, our member owners and our customers, and we work very hard to ensure that all the animals in our supply chain are looked after.

"We have made a significant investment into poultry welfare to give our chickens more space, leading to an improvement in the natural activity and behaviour, general health and welfare improvements, with a reduction in antibiotic usage.

"This sits alongside our ongoing commitment that 100% of Co-op protein is sourced from our British farmers.”