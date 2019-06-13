Co-op signs pledge to promote fairness in ornamentals sector

British plants and flowers growers have received the backing from another major retailer as Co-op becomes the latest to sign the NFU’s Plants and Flowers pledge.
With the UK ornamentals sector now worth £1.3bn, Co-op has become the second retailer to sign the pledge which promotes transparency and fairness across the industry.
The pledge makes a number of assurances to growers, including; fair treatment of all suppliers in accordance with the Groceries Supply Code, offering greater price certainty and providing a wider choice of seasonal British plants and flowers for shoppers to buy.
This pledge demonstrates a commitment from retailers to growers, which will enable them to grow production, providing plants and flowers to customers at all price points.
NFU President Minette Batters said: “British growers produce iconic plants and flowers such as daffodils and chrysanthemums, and over the past 20 years the ornamentals sector has doubled in farm gate value from £650m to around £1.3bn.
“The sector is a crucial part of the UK’s horticultural industry, employing around 300,000 people across production, retail and landscaping.”
She added: “Co-op has committed to working closely with suppliers to promote fairness and build long-term relationships. We urge other retailers to show their support by signing the NFU’s Plant and Flowers Pledge.”
There are a total of 12 pledges which include offering production programmes as far in advance as possible of the crop being required, investing in horticultural research and protecting UK biosecurity.
Co-op has become the second retailer to sign the pledge after Aldi signed last year.