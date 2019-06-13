Co-op signs pledge to promote fairness in ornamentals sector

The pledge supports and protects British growers and recognises the efforts they make to produce high quality products

British plants and flowers growers have received the backing from another major retailer as Co-op becomes the latest to sign the NFU’s Plants and Flowers pledge.

With the UK ornamentals sector now worth £1.3bn, Co-op has become the second retailer to sign the pledge which promotes transparency and fairness across the industry.

The pledge makes a number of assurances to growers, including; fair treatment of all suppliers in accordance with the Groceries Supply Code, offering greater price certainty and providing a wider choice of seasonal British plants and flowers for shoppers to buy.

This pledge demonstrates a commitment from retailers to growers, which will enable them to grow production, providing plants and flowers to customers at all price points.

NFU President Minette Batters said: “British growers produce iconic plants and flowers such as daffodils and chrysanthemums, and over the past 20 years the ornamentals sector has doubled in farm gate value from £650m to around £1.3bn.

“The sector is a crucial part of the UK’s horticultural industry, employing around 300,000 people across production, retail and landscaping.”

She added: “Co-op has committed to working closely with suppliers to promote fairness and build long-term relationships. We urge other retailers to show their support by signing the NFU’s Plant and Flowers Pledge.”

There are a total of 12 pledges which include offering production programmes as far in advance as possible of the crop being required, investing in horticultural research and protecting UK biosecurity.

Co-op has become the second retailer to sign the pledge after Aldi signed last year.