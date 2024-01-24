Co-op to financially reward beef farmers who 'rapidly decarbonise'

Retailer Co-op has today announced a pilot scheme to financially reward farmers in its beef supply chain for sustainable farming practices.

The retailer has outlined new plans to 'rapidly decarbonise' its beef supply chain as part of the pilot.

This will see farmers rewarded for reducing their impact on the environment, Co-op said on Wednesday (24 January).

The two-year programme, launched in partnership with supplier Dunbia, will monitor the impact of integrating sustainable farming practices within the beef supply base.

It will also help to provide accurate emissions data and will inform actions on an integral part of Co-op plans to be net zero by 2040.

Farmers in the pilot group, representing around 10% of Co-op’s beef supply chain, will have access to a bespoke emission reduction plan.

Farmers will receive a 'sustainability dividend' linked to the level of reductions achieved over the course of the programme.

Joseph Keating, Co-op’s agriculture manager, said the retailer wanted to 'recognise and reward' for farmers who were reducing their carbon footprint.

He said: “As a responsible retailer, we continue to lead on the issues that matter most to our member owners and customers, and supporting British farmers on their collective sustainability journey is at the very heart of this.

"We know that by investing in British agriculture, we are investing in the UK economy, supporting farming communities and meeting our members concerns for food provenance.”

Farmers taking part will integrate different practises to lower carbon emissions, the Co-op said, with Dunbia sharing knowledge and best practise.

Once completed, the results of the pilot will be used to help shape the supermarket chain's future sustainability plans.

It comes after Marks and Spencer unveiled a similar programme which will see it collaborate with farmers to deliver 'rapid decarbonisation' of livestock production.

The retailer's Farm of the Future programme aims to support farmers to "rapidly decarbonise, demonstrating leadership on the road to net zero".