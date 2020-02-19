Coccidiosis disease warning following wet weather

Storms Ciara and Dennis have presented a coccidiosis challenge for farmers this spring

Farmers have been urged to look out for signs of coccidiosis in lambs as the recent wet weather conditions could increase the risk of the disease.

Coccidiosis is spread entirely through environmental contamination, which is majorly affected by weather conditions, warns NADIS.

Clinical signs of severe, bloody diarrhoea and straining can be highly suggestive of coccidiosis, but the disease should be confirmed.

“Lambs take in coccidiosis-causing eggs, called oocysts, orally,” Phoebe McCarter, veterinary advisor for NADIS, explains.







“The oocysts hatch and multiply in the gut, damaging the lining, with millions then being shed out in faeces, further spreading the disease and continuing the cycle.”

Cold, wet and windy conditions can increase the stress associated with turnout, making lambs more vulnerable to developing disease.

Ms McCarter adds: “Muddy conditions also increase the risk of drinking water being contaminated with faeces, meaning lambs can take in more oocysts, speeding up the cycle and increasing the chance of infections.

“Lambs are at highest risk of clinical coccidiosis between four and eight weeks old, so wet weather taking hold at this time is a major concern.”

The veterinary expert explains that having a history of the disease on-farm, high stocking densities both indoors and outdoors, and keeping lambs of varying ages grouped together can also increase risk.

She recommends grouping animals closely by age, to reduce the risk of younger animals picking up an infection from older lambs that have already built immunity.

She also advises keeping a close watch for symptoms, as spotting and treating coccidiosis early can minimise the build up of contamination in the environment.

“Look out for poor growth rates, loss of appetite, weight loss and even scour,” Ms McCarter says.

“If you’re concerned it’s important to speak to your vet and get a diagnosis, as the symptoms are similar to those caused by Nematodirus, which needs a different treatment approach,” she says.

“Once coccidiosis is confirmed, vets should also carry out a speciation test, to confirm if it’s one of the two pathogenic types that cause gut damage and disease.”

Once diagnosed, prompt treatment is key to success. If there is one positive animal, the whole group needs to be treated to minimise the level of environmental contamination and prevent the whole group being reinfected.

“A toltrazuril drench, such as Baycox, has the longest persistence of action, meaning one dose is usually sufficient to reduce levels of environmental contamination to prevent clinical disease, while allowing the lambs to develop immunity through some exposure to the oocysts,” Ms McCarter explains.

“The timing of the dose is also less critical, as the longer persistence means it usually covers the whole risk period.

“Using a drench, with the dosing being based on accurate lambs’ weights, has the advantage that you know each animal is receiving enough for it to be effective.

“With medicated creep feeds it’s not possible to get this level of assurance, as some lambs may not be eating enough,” she adds.