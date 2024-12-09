Competition to find soil farmer of the year launches for 2025

An annual competition which aims to put a spotlight on those farmers who are leading the way in improving soil health has launched again for next year.

The Soil Farmer of the Year 2025 competition, run by Farm Carbon Toolkit and Innovation for Agriculture, is now open for farmers to apply.

Running since 2015, it now supports a network of farmers and growers passionate about their soil.

The competition is open to all farmers in the UK, regardless of system, enterprise or farm size.

Emma Adams, senior soils advisor at Farm Carbon Toolkit, has urged any farmer who is prioritising the management of soil to apply.

“If the impact on soil is at the heart of your decision making, with implemented practices driving improving soil health as part of a fully functioning farm ecosystem, this is the competition for you.”

Online application forms are available via the Farm Carbon Toolkit website, with applications open until 5 June 2025.

Winners will be announced at Groundswell 2025, with the top three farms hosting farm walks to share ideas alongside demonstrating their practices and approaches.

Deborah Crossan, head of soils at Innovation for Agriculture, explains that farm walks are a key part of the competition, as it gives others the opportunity to see how each winner has approached soil management.

“Nothing beats digging a hole and looking at the soil in the field while hearing directly from the farmer how that field has been managed and seeing the impact it’s had on the soil structure over time.

“This competition champions farmers who understand the importance of soil and are using management practices to protect and improve it.

"Crucially, it also enables others to learn from what they’re doing via the farm walks."