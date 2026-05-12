Consultation extended as government pushes fertiliser sector overhaul

The government is proposing major changes to UK fertiliser rules aimed at reducing reliance on imported fertilisers, supporting innovation and cutting pollution.

Defra has launched a consultation and call for evidence on reforms to fertiliser regulations, with the deadline now extended from 13 May to 10 June.

The current fertiliser framework has remained largely unchanged for more than 20 years and is mainly focused on inorganic mineral fertilisers.

Officials say the existing system is outdated and does not do enough to encourage new fertiliser technologies or improve supply security.

The reforms are intended to give farmers access to a wider range of fertiliser options, including recycled nutrient products and alternative technologies designed to support more sustainable farming.

These can include products derived from organic waste streams and alternative manufacturing processes.

Defra believes a more flexible system could also help reduce reliance on volatile global fertiliser markets and strengthen resilience against future supply disruptions.

A new report has warned that the UK’s heavy reliance on imported fertilisers leaves farming exposed to geopolitical shocks, with disruption in the Strait of Hormuz earlier this year reportedly pushing prices higher within hours.

The analysis, published by the National Preparedness Commission, said the incident highlighted how vulnerable UK agriculture remains to instability affecting global supply routes and fertiliser markets.

The disruption also highlighted how quickly fertiliser costs can rise for UK farms reliant on imported inputs.

Fertiliser remains one of the biggest input costs for many arable and grassland farms, with the sector continuing to face uncertainty linked to global geopolitical tensions and fluctuating prices.

The proposals come at a time of growing concern over farm input inflation.

Agricultural input inflation has surged to 8.4%, adding further pressure on UK farmers as new analysis from Andersons warns a potential “cost of farming crisis” is emerging across the sector.

The consultancy said “agflation” is now running well ahead of both consumer and food inflation, while agricultural output prices have fallen 5.8% year-on-year, leaving many producers squeezed between rising costs and weakening returns.

The consultation comes as the government continues monitoring the impact of instability in the Middle East on food production and agricultural supply chains.

Defra said it has raised industry concerns around price transparency with the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), while also asking the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) to examine fertiliser and red diesel supply across farming sectors.

The CMA said it would continue working with government to monitor sectors vulnerable to disruption and price increases, including fertilisers.

The proposals are also aimed at reducing nutrient pollution affecting air, land and water while encouraging more efficient nutrient use on farms and supporting a more circular economy through greater use of recycled materials.

Farming Minister Dame Angela Eagle said farmers deserved a regulatory system capable of keeping pace with modern agriculture while supporting innovation and reducing pollution.

She said the proposals would help “support innovation in the fertiliser sector, reduce reliance on imports, and support more sustainable farming”.

Industry leaders have broadly welcomed the consultation.

Jo Gilbertson, Agricultural Industries Confederation sector head for fertilisers, said the review represented “an important opportunity” to create a fertiliser framework “fit for the future”.

She said closer alignment with European fertiliser product models could encourage innovation while maintaining safety and quality standards.

The updated framework would also strengthen labelling requirements and environmental standards to ensure fertiliser products remain safe and effective.

Ministers said responses to the consultation would help shape future fertiliser policy as the sector faces growing pressure over costs, supply security and environmental performance.