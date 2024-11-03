Consultation on Galloway national park proposal extended

The Scottish government has extended the consultation period for farmers to have their say on whether Galloway should be designated a national park.

The region was chosen from a five-strong shortlist after a lengthy review of criteria, despite concern from rural and farming groups.

If given the official designation, Galloway will be the first national park in the UK in about 15 years.

Consultations usually run for 12 weeks, but as this will be open over the Christmas period, it has been extended to 14 weeks.

It will look at the detailed arrangements for a national park, including its area, powers and governance.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said it was 'extremely important' for the government to hear from people living and working in the area, including farmers.

"Having listened to the concerns of people that time would be tight to respond, we have extended the usual 12 week period by a fortnight to allow as many people as possible to have their say.

"Everyone’s views will be listened to and taken into account and I would encourage everyone with an interest to engage with the consultation process in a constructive and respectful way.”

A recent open survey of farmers, residents and businesses affected by the Galloway national park plan found three-quarters of all respondents were opposed to it.

Nearly 2,000 responded to the NFU Scotland poll, showing that a clear majority (73%) were against the proposed national park bid.

The results, from the most extensive survey in the proposed park area to date, showed that just 16% were for the proposal and 11% were undecided.

NFU Scotland’s chair of Dumfries and Galloway region, Stewart Wyllie, said that with almost 2,000 responses, the majority were 'clearly against' the plan.

“NFU Scotland continues to meet with NatureScot to establish how it will fulfil its remit as reporter and ensure the views of all are considered," he explained.

“[We] will be using the consultation process to underline our continued opposition and work in expressing these views to NatureScot, Scottish government and wider stakeholders.”

The proposals were also recently criticised as being 'unsound' by rural business organisation Scottish Land & Estates (SLE).

Its own survey found that 91% of rural businesses, estates and farmers located within the proposed park boundaries opposed to the plan.

Stephen Young, director of policy at SLE, said: “What has become clear is that there is very little support from land-based businesses in Galloway and they are the ones who will be most affected by a new national park being formed.

“In our view, the unsound proposals fail to demonstrate how the creation of this national park will deliver positive outcomes for people, jobs and nature."