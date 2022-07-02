Consultation opens for compulsory BVD scheme for Wales

A compulsory scheme to eradicate Bovine Viral Diarrhoea (BVD) could be introduced in Wales, with farmer feedback now needed on the proposal.

The scheme would require cattle keepers to test their herds annually for BVD and take steps to isolate persistently infected (PI) animals.

Herds which test positive would be subject to movement restrictions until they are clear, the Welsh government proposes.

The overall aim of the scheme is to remove PI animals from Welsh herds, in turn helping to gradually eradicate the disease.

BVD is an endemic, viral disease of cattle which affects immunity and reduces productivity and farm efficiency.

It is spread by a small population of animals who are known as PI, usually infected in the womb.

Benefits of eradicating BVD include improved health and welfare of the animals and improved productivity of cattle farms.

Farmers would also help reduce antibiotic use, the Welsh government explains, as well as the carbon footprint of the cattle industry.

Similar schemes are being developed or are already in place in other parts of the UK.

A voluntary scheme is currently in place in Wales, managed by Gwaredu BVD, which is due to come to an end in early 2023.

More than 80 percent of Wales’ cattle herds have taken part in the voluntary scheme and have been screened for BVD.

But the scheme does not require the removal of PIs from herds, and they can currently also be sold on.

BVD cannot be eradicated without the removal of PIs from Welsh herds, and the proposed compulsory scheme requires all identified PIs to be isolated from the main herd.

Wales' minister for rural affairs, Lesley Griffiths urged cattle keepers and all those with an interest in the dairy and beef industries to take part in the consultation.

"We already have a very high take up in the voluntary BVD scheme in Wales, and the next step to completely eradicate this disease here is to consider making the scheme compulsory.

"As a result of the high take up of the voluntary scheme many cattle keepers will be familiar with the requirements of testing," she said.

"Eradicating the disease will improve animal health and welfare and improve productivity on the farm.”

Information on the Welsh government consultation is available online.