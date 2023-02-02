Consultation sets out proposed changes to veterinary medicines rules

A public consultation on proposed changes to the Veterinary Medicines Regulations has launched and seeks views on proposals to modernise the rules.

The regulations set out the controls on the marketing, manufacture, distribution, possession, and administration of veterinary medicines and medicated feed.

They are seen as a critical tool to help protect UK animal health, public health and the environment.

Defra said it was seeking to modernise them to "maintain the UK as an attractive place to develop and market veterinary medicines."

Its consultation sets out proposals to ensure they continue to be fit-for-purpose, with regulatory requirements that reflect developments in the industry and reduce regulatory burden.

Defra added that improved clarity and consistency in the regulations would create more certainty for those involved in the health and welfare of animals.

Lord Benyon, Minister for Biosecurity and Rural Affairs, said the proposals would strengthen the regulations around UK veterinary medicines.

"These proposals modernise the Veterinary Medicines Regulations," the Defra Minister said.

"They include new measures to help tackle antimicrobial resistance which will contribute to delivering UK’s 5-year national action plan."

The Veterinary Medicines Directorate (VMD), a regulatory and policy lead body responsible for veterinary medicines, is seeking views.

The closing date for responses is 31 March 2023.