Contract agreed for 2025-2026 UK sugar beet crop

NFU Sugar and British Sugar have concluded negotiations and agreed a deal for the 2025-2026 sugar beet contract.

Growers are being offered numerous options, including a one-year fixed price contract at £33.00/t, for up to 70% of a contract.

On the table is a one-year contract with a guaranteed base price of £30.70/t plus an improved Market-linked Bonus.

And a Futures-linked contract, for up to 50 percent of a contract, is also being offered.

Growers can choose to split their tonnage between any of these three contract options, British Sugar and NFU Sugar said today (29 July).

An enhanced Yield Protection option is available for a reduced contract price of £31.60 for the fixed price option or £29.30 for the Market-linked Bonus and Futures options.

A cash advance, late delivery allowance and frost insurance are also being offered, in line with previous years.

A significant enhancement to this year’s contract however is the relaxed performance rules for one year only, ensuring growers retain their Contract Tonnage Entitlement (CTE) in 2026 if they deliver at least 70% of their contracted tonnage in 2025/26.

Michael Sly, NFU Sugar board chair, said the offer "represents a fair deal in the context of the global sugar market".

"Importantly it provides growers with a range of choices dependent on their appetite for risk," Mr Sly explained.

“The Yield Protection acknowledges the continuing threat of Virus Yellows disease and likelihood that the industry won’t be granted emergency use of Cruiser SB in 2025.

"The relaxation of the performance rules recognises that some growers may wish to grow less this year but retain their entitlement to grow as normal in future years.”

Keith Packer, managing director at British Sugar, said this year’s contract offer to growers had been created in partnership with NFU Sugar.

He said: "Over the last few years, we have learned how important flexibility and choice is to our growers and have therefore made sure that these are at the heart of this year’s offer.

“Whilst the core price reflects the current downturn in sugar markets, we have built in mechanisms which mean growers will share in any potential upside.

"This means if sugar markets do well, we all do well."