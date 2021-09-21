COP26: Celebrities seek to put spotlight on livestock farming

Celebrities in the film and music industries are urging the UK government to make livestock farming part of COP26's agenda for world leaders to discuss.

Well-known advocates of plant-based diets, including Stephen Fry, Ricky Gervais, Chris Packham and Leona Lewis, have written Alok Sharma MP, president of COP26.

The letter, co-ordinated by the Humane Society International, urges Mr Sharma to 'stop ignoring animal agriculture as a catastrophic climate change culprit'.

They say that livestock farming is not on the summit's agenda as a priority in mitigation discussions, despite the sector being a large contributor to climate change.

World leaders must also commit to meat and dairy consumption reduction strategies to help meet the Paris Agreement’s below 2°C target, the celebrities add.

Other signatories in the Humane Society's letter include Joaquin Phoenix, Alan Cumming, Alicia Silverstone and Lily Cole.

The conference, organised by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), will be held in Glasgow from 31 October to 12 November.

The letter reads: “With animal agriculture being such a major source of greenhouse gas emissions, it is impossible to meet goals set out in the Paris Agreement without making changes to our global food system.

"We call on the UNFCCC to formally and publicly recognise the role of animal agriculture as one of the largest contributors of climate change and to open a greater space for dialogue."

The call comes as UK farming unions and industry bodies work on initiatives ahead of COP26 to showcase the work farmers are doing to help mitigate climate change.

The industry aims to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions across England and Wales by 2040, ten years before the government's target of 2050 for the whole of the UK.

NFU Scotland recently launched its #FarmingForTheFuture campaign aiming to highlight the steps farmers are taking towards meeting the industry's net-zero goal.

The social media initiative also wants to dispel myths within the public sphere around agriculture and climate change.

Elsewhere, the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) will highlight how farmers are combatting climate change and why they are doing it.

The rural group's video competition seeks to put a spotlight on farmers undertaking climate-friendly works on their land and property.