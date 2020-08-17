Coronavirus: 2 Sisters temporarily shuts Scottish poultry site

2 Sisters has closed its Coupar Angus site following the coronavirus outbreak (Photo: Google Maps)

2 Sisters meat processing plant in Perth and Kinross has been forced to temporarily stop operations after four workers tested positive for Covid-19.

The meat processing giant said the move to temporarily close the Coupar Angus poultry site, which employs 1,000 people, was the 'responsible action to take'.

A spokesman said the firm's priority remained the 'safety and well-being of all colleagues'.

"We will be reviewing the situation closely in partnership with the relevant regional and national Scottish Covid-19 taskforces before we restart production.







"The facility had previously operated for six months without a single positive Covid-19 case recorded,” he said.

According to the BBC, it is understood a manager at the site may have caught coronavirus from a close relative, who is not an employee of the plant.

An incident management team is working with the Scottish government and local health teams to provide advice and support.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: "Where clusters of cases develop we must find them and act quickly to prevent further spread.

"Public health teams in Tayside are responding quickly to this outbreak and we are liaising closely with them, Food Standards Scotland and Perth and Kinross Council to discuss all appropriate measures to contain this cluster."

It follows a Covid-19 outbreak which hit 2 Sisters meat processing plant in Anglesey in June.