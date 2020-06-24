Coronavirus: Cases linked to 2 Sisters meat plant reaches 200

2 Sisters produces a third of all poultry products consumed in the UK (Photo: 2 Sisters site in Llangefni, Anglesey/Google)

The total number of Covid-19 cases linked to 2 Sisters' meat processing plant in Wales has risen to 200, it has been confirmed.

Public Health Wales (PHW) has recorded 25 new cases of coronavirus linked to the outbreak at the meat site in Llangefni, Anglesey.

The increase followed a 'rapid screening exercise' over the weekend which is set to continue through this week, the health body said.

Dr Graham Brown, consultant in communicable disease control at PHW said: “This rapid response is providing vital information to help minimise the further spread of Covid-19 locally.







“We have recorded an increase of 25 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus, bringing the total cases in the outbreak to 200.

“Since we commenced targeted testing last Thursday, over 400 members of staff have provided samples."

The Anglesey meat site employs around 500 people, and is the smallest of the food giant's 12 UK plants. It has temporarily closed as a result of the situation.

Welsh government's health minister Vaughan Gething explained that Covid-19 outbreaks in meat plants had been a feature of the pandemic across the globe.

He added that food producers had been 'generally good' at complying with coronavirus workplace regulations.

But he said: "We also know in the sector, operating margins can be very tight, many people are employed on fairly low pay and levels of statutory sick pay mean many people feel they have no choice but to carry on working when they are ill."

2 Sisters - which produces a third of all poultry products consumed in the UK - employs around 18,000 people across the UK.