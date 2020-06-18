Covid-19 outbreak confirmed at 2 Sisters poultry plant

2 Sisters - which produces a third of all poultry products consumed in the UK - has not confirmed the number of cases

Over one hundred staff at a poultry plant in Wales are now self-isolating after thirteen workers tested positive for Covid-19.

According to unions, around a quarter of the 560-strong workforce at the 2 Sisters meat site are self-isolating following the outbreak.

One worker at the Llangefni, Anglesey plant is being treated in hospital and 12 other staff members have tested positive.

2 Sisters - which produces a third of all poultry products consumed in the UK - has not confirmed the number of cases.







But a statement issued by the company said it was a 'key priority' to 'provide the safest possible working environment'.

"We have had a series of measures in place for some time including regular and intensive deep cleaning and disinfecting regimes, the wearing of protective visors in production areas and implementing social distancing throughout the factory," a spokesman said.

A spokesman for Anglesey council added that the North Wales Regional Test, Trace, Protect team was responding to the cluster of coronavirus cases.

"Key agencies including Public Health Wales, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, Health and Safety Executive and both Anglesey and Gwynedd Councils are working together to support and advise the employer and those employees who have tested positive, together with their contacts."

Poultry represents more than half of 2 Sisters’ business by sales, employing over 7,000 people.

Last month, a worker at Northern Ireland-based poultry producer Moy Park died after contracting the coronavirus.