Coronavirus: Dorset County Show cancels 180th year

The Dorset County Show, a well-established annual fixture in the county calendar, has been cancelled

The organisers of the Dorset County Show have announced that this year's event will not take place due to the coronavirus crisis.

The show, which was due to take place this year on 5 and 6 September, is the latest rural event to be cancelled due to the pandemic.

Now in its 180th year, it typically sees around 60,000 visitors over the two-day event.

But the show's management team said they had made the decision to cancel as health and safety is the 'biggest priority'.







Rebecca Hill, chairman of the Dorset County Show, said the move was 'incredibly difficult' to make.

"First and foremost, we must put the safety and welfare of our visitors, members, volunteers, exhibitors, staff, and traders above all else," Ms Hill said.

"We feel it is impossible to hold a show of the same quality that members of our community know, with social distancing measures in place as they should be.

“We recognise how disappointing this news will be to many, but we would like to take this opportunity to thank all key workers who continue to work hard to help us tackle Covid-19.

"We must help them as much as we can, ensuring we are not causing even more of a strain on all services."

Organisers of the show said preparations are now in place for the 2021 event, taking place on 4 and 5 September.

Earlier this week, organisers of the Royal Cornwall Show announced this year's event was called off due to the coronavirus situation.