Login Register
Login Register

Coming Soon

Coronavirus: Farmers slam 'sky lanterns for NHS' initiative

15 April 2020 | by FarmingUK Team | Agri Safety and Rural Crime, Animal Health, News, Rural Life
Rural groups say sky lanterns are an animal welfare issue, fire risk and litter nuisance
Rural groups say sky lanterns are an animal welfare issue, fire risk and litter nuisance

Farmers have highlighted significant concerns over proposed events to release hundreds of sky lanterns in aid of the NHS amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The campaign, which aims to occur every Sunday, would see the release of Union Jack sky lanterns from gardens and driveways of houses across the country.

The aim of the initiative is to raise money and support the NHS, whose doctors and nurses are working to overcome the Covid-19 crisis in the UK.

"As we are all advised to #StayAtHome and follow social distancing guidelines, but all together, we will be releasing Union Jack Sky Lanterns... until this unprecedented situation has been overcome," Night Sky Lanterns, the firm selling the products, said.



While farmers have backed numerous events to raise money for the NHS, Night Sky Lanterns has been criticised for promoting a well-known menace for many in the countryside.



Drifting for miles, the objects are seen as a concern for farmers who frequently report sheep, cattle and horses being injured or even dying from eating the wire metal frames of the lanterns.

Not only that, farming industry groups also say sky lanterns are also a serious source of litter in the countryside.

Club Hectare co-founder and Yorkshire arable farmer Jono Dixon said the sky lantern proposal is a 'totally senseless' idea.

"I wonder if you've stopped to think about the dangers to property and to livestock," he said in response to Night Sky Lanterns' tweet.

"Fields full of lambs and calves, they're inquisitive and could swallow any remnants from these darn lanterns."

Arable farmer Andrew Ward called for an outright ban on sky lanterns.



Hundreds of other social media users responded to the firm's post on Twitter, calling it 'horrendous' and 'dangerous'.

Responding, Night Sky Lanterns said while it recognises that sky lanterns have caused 'inconveniences' to farmers, it believed the concerns are associated with 'poor quality sky lanterns which are not equipped with the latest innovative components'.

"We strongly advise our customers and those who intend to place an order to strictly follow guidelines and safety instruction. In particular, only use sky lanterns in appropriate weather conditions," the firm said.

But the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) said the campaign was 'misguided' as emergency services are 'under unprecedented pressure' due to Covid-19.

Chairman Roy Wilsher said: “While I fully understand people wanting to show their support to the NHS, I would encourage people to find a different way to do this.

“NFCC does not advocate the use of sky lanterns and we do not believe they should be used under any circumstances.

“All emergency services are currently under unprecedented pressure due to Covid-19, and I am concerned this type of activity could not only put additional pressure on the fire service, but further strain on the NHS.”