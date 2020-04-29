Coronavirus: Farmers urged to introduce masks for workers

Masks should be worn when any farm vehicles are used or shared, an agricultural health and safety firm advised

Farming businesses have been advised by an agricultural safety expert to introduce masks for those working in close proximity to other staff or contractors.

Safety Revolution, founded in 2003 by farmer Oliver Dale, has made the recommendations as the Covid-19 crisis continues to impact the UK.

The purpose of wearing a mask is to restrict the outward projection of droplets from the wearer, thereby reducing the amount of virus in the atmosphere and it’s travel distance, Mr Dale explained.

Wearing a mask also restricts the wearer from touching their nose and mouth and thereby reduces the likelihood of them transferring any virus from their hands.







Safety Revolution recommends that masks should be worn when any farm vehicles are used or shared, given the stated ease with which the virus spreads and the length of time it could survive on surface.

"We advise that you introduce masks for those persons working in close proximity – close proximity in this case being less than six meters," Mr Dale advised.

"Please ensure that masks are not reused or shared, and that soiled or damaged masks are disposed of in a manner that avoids cross contamination and that staff follow the basic good hygiene practices currently advocated by the government."

Safety Revolution recommends mask specification for farmers and farm workers should be FFP3, which is the most filtering mask of the FFPs.

Advice for farmers has also been issued by the government on how farming businesses should continue to operate safely during the coronavirus pandemic.