Coronavirus: Herefordshire farm 'successfully contains' outbreak

Up to 134 farm workers tested positive for Covid-19 (Photo: STR/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

A Herefordshire farm which went into lockdown as a result of dozens of workers testing positive for Covid-19 has 'successfully contained' the virus.

Vegetable producers AS Green & Co was forced to go into lockdown following last month's outbreak.

The firm said the vast majority of the 134 crop pickers who tested positive showed no symptoms at all.

It said all workers now tested negative and it had been "overwhelmed" by the support from the wider farming industry.







Public Health England (PHE) said the outbreak was the first of its kind within the agricultural sector.

A spokesperson added that the majority of workers were able to return to work on the farm.

Katie Spence, PHE Midlands Health Protection Director said AS Green & Co responded to the 'significant' outbreak 'swiftly'.

Karen Wright, Public Health Director for Herefordshire Council added the outbreak had helped shape the national workplace guidance, and how businesses can continue to operate alongside an outbreak.

"There is no doubt that without the actions taken by AS Green and Co, this could have been an outbreak on a much bigger scale," she said

The government has issued Covid-19 guidelines on working safely in the agricultural industry.