Coronavirus: Natural England issues footpath advice to farmers

New footpath advice has been issued to farmers ahead of the busy Easter break

Natural England have issued new Covid-19 guidance on ways farmers and landowners can manage the increased number of people using public rights of way.

While the government agency says the risk of the coronavirus being passed on to others from people using footpaths is 'very low', farmers have raised concerns.

In a recent viral video, sheep farmer Emma Murdoch pleaded with the public to stay at home and not venture into the countryside.

"As for the general public, you're not getting this, you're not getting how dangerous this is, you think you're just walking about in the countryside," she said.







“Every gate you touch, every stile you touch, if you have the virus you are giving it to a farmer."

In a new operational update issued this week, Natural England said the risk of transmission is 'very low' only if people follow government guidance on social distancing.

The agency told the public to avoid using footpaths that run through farms or rural businesses 'if possible'.

Natural England added that farmers and landowners do not have the legal right to block or obstruct public rights of way.

However, in 'very limited circumstances' where large numbers of people are using such routes, landowners may consider a few measures.

These include tying gates open if it is safe to do so, so that walkers do not need to touch the gate.

Temporarily displaying polite notices that encourage users to respect local residents and workers by following social distancing guidelines could also be used.

Farmers could also offer an alternative route around gardens and farmyards only where it is safe to do so, the agency added.

NFU Cymru has urged people accessing the countryside for exercise to act responsibly and in line with the latest public health guidance during the pandemic.

The union's rural affairs board chair, Hedd Pugh, said greater visitor numbers have been a 'cause for concern and anxiety' for some farmers.

“With the closure of key visitor ‘hotspot’ areas in Wales in recent weeks, we have seen an increase in the number of visitors to access land and rights of way in other areas," he said.

"It is important to remember that the countryside is a working environment for farmers who continue to feed and care for their livestock and grow crops to produce food for our nation.

“In some instances, family members may be in self-isolation due to displaying coronavirus symptoms or falling into a vulnerable group.

"We are urging people to follow the guidance and not to travel for the protection of everyone.”