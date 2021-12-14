Coronavirus: New Holland pulls out of LAMMA 2022

New Holland has announced it will not attend LAMMA 2022 due to increased concerns over Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant.

The agricultural firm has confirmed its withdrawal from the premier machinery event "in light of the developing Covid situation", it said in a statement.

New Holland said it was cautious over the "potentially high levels of infections which may occur over the coming weeks".

Despite the firm's withdrawal, LAMMA's 2022 show is still set to take place at the NEC in Birmingham on 11 and 12 January.

However, in a major blow to the industry, Agritechnica's organisers confirmed this week that their 2022 event will not go ahead due to the 'deteriorating' pandemic.

The German agri-machinery trade show was due to take place in Hanover on 27 February 2022, and organisers were expecting more than 2,000 exhibitors.

But the show has been postponed by nearly two years, and is now rescheduled to take place from 12 to 18 November 2023.

Pat Smith, business director at New Holland UK, echoed these fears regarding LAMMA: “This has not been an easy step to take, but the safety both of show visitors and of our staff has to be foremost in our minds.

"Given the way things continue to rapidly evolve, we owe it to our employees, those planning to attend the show, and others involved in the event, to make this decision now.

"We are very grateful to the organisers and our suppliers for their efforts, and we look forward to returning to LAMMA in the future."

He added: “We hope that the situation calms during 2022 and we can meet customers and suppliers at our proposed schedule of spring and summer events and shows.”