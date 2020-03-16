Coronavirus: NFU Scotland tells members not to hold meetings

Andrew McCornick, president of NFU Scotland, said the farming industry has a 'duty of care for each other'

The President of NFU Scotland has asked the union's membership not to hold any meetings or gatherings due to the spread of coronavirus.

Andrew McCornick said the decision will allow the union to 'take stock and behave responsibly' for both members and staff.

“This is not an easy step to take as government guidelines are not at this level yet,” he said in a new online update.

It comes as the NFU cancelled a planned rally on Brexit trade standards in London on 25 March.







NFU President Minette Batters said delaying the event had to be done due to the 'continued uncertainty regarding the spread of the disease'.

As of Monday 16 March, health authorities have confirmed 1,372 cases of the coronavirus in the UK.

Now NFU Scotland may not proceed with plans to hold a series of events to celebrate Scottish food and farming on 23 May.

"Regardless of whether that goes ahead, we will continue to prepare materials for the day that can be used in the future to share the fantastic story that we have to tell and want to share with Scottish consumers," Mr McCornick said.

Other shows and events have been delayed or cancelled, including this week's Association of Deer Management Groups (ADMG) AGM and the Scottish Rural Awards, which was due to take place on 2 April.

The Sussex Food & Drink Awards 2020 has been rescheduled to 1 July from April in response to current predictions regarding the coronavirus spread.

Despite the uncertainty, the Royal Highland Show - one of the biggest farming events in the United Kingdom - is still due to take commence on 18 June.

A Royal Highland and Agricultural Society spokeswoman said: “RHASS is working alongside our partners and government agencies to look at if we can safely deliver the Royal Highland Show in 2020.

"This is a fluid and dynamic position and decisions relating to the event will always be governed by official policy and guidance."

Mr McCornick went on to say that the industry has a 'duty of care for each other' and this cannot be lost in these 'unusual and exceptional circumstances'.

"As every sector of society puts plans in place to mitigate the impact of the disease, the farming fraternity must act responsibly when it comes to limiting the spread of this virus," he said.

"It must also be borne in mind that the average age of farmers and crofters is very close to the vulnerable age that government advisers are asking to be extra careful.

He added: "On the flip side of this, we are asking people to isolate themselves which has been shown to be a major element in mental wellbeing for our membership."

"It is not a prison sentence, it is just being cautious so please keep in touch with one another and your neighbours."