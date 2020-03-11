NFU postpones March London rally due to coronavirus

NFU President Minette Batters said postponing the mass rally had to be done due to the 'continued uncertainty regarding the spread of the disease'

Concerns over coronavirus and its possible spread through large gatherings has forced the NFU to postpone it's planned London rally.

Hundreds of farmers were to descend on Westminster in two weeks time to urge the government to back British farming as post-Brexit trade talks loom.

Farmers wanted to underline how any future trade policy should not allow imports of food produced to standards that would be illegal in the UK.

The farming union said it will reschedule the rally for later in the year.

As of Wednesday (11 March), the disease has infected 383 people and killed six in the UK.

NFU President Minette Batters said delaying the event had to be done due to the 'continued uncertainty regarding the spread of the disease'.

“In light of the current coronavirus situation, we have taken the decision to postpone our mass rally.

“While necessary, this is of course disappointing news. Our intention is to set another date for the event soon and details of this will follow when they are available."

She added: “However, farmers and the public can rest assured that our campaign to ensure that our standards of food production are not undermined in future trade deals continues.”

It comes as the government announced new measures earlier this week to help maintain the UK's food supply chain in response to panic buying.

Delivery hours for supermarkets and other food retailers have been extended to support the industry's response to the disease.

Elsewhere, the concerns over the spread of the virus has already had an effect on major agricultural events and firms.

The last day of Paris's annual agricultural fair was cancelled due to mounting concerns over the spread of Covid-19.

And UK machinery giant JCB was forced to cut production and working hours at its factories due to the coronavirus's affect on China.